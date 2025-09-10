Next Article
Avinash Mishra clears 'Naagin 7' rumors
Avinash Mishra, currently seen in Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, says he hasn't been contacted for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7—despite fans speculating online after his show's end date lined up with the new season.
Mishra called it all a coincidence and confirmed he has not been approached.
Ekta asks fans to suggest actresses
Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor is turning to fans for casting ideas. She recently posted on social media asking viewers to suggest their favorite actresses for the two lead roles.
The Naagin series, which kicked off in 2015, has featured stars like Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti—and this time, your pick could make the cut!