'No ego in him': Abhishek Banerjee gushes about Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Banerjee , known for his roles in Stree and Paatal Lok, recently opened up about his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film Section 84. In an interview with SCREEN, he revealed that he was starstruck by the veteran actor. "When I met Mr. Bachchan, I was in awe. I was shivering on set, was having goosebumps. To be working with somebody I've admired and followed all my life, that was very special for me," he said.

Initial meeting Banerjee bent down to touch Bachchan's feet Banerjee recounted his first day on the sets of Section 84, where he was so excited to meet Bachchan that he bent down to touch his feet. However, the veteran actor was not happy with this gesture. "I went for his feet, naturally. But, he got very upset with me... He immediately said, 'What are you doing?' Why are you doing this? I was so confused because Indian families teach this only - touching feet of the elders," Banerjee said.

Equal footing 'He wants to see everyone as an equal': Banerjee Later, Banerjee learned from Section 84's director, Ribhu Dasgupta, that Bachchan doesn't like it when his co-actors touch his feet. "He told me that Amitabh sir doesn't like this because he feels that the minute you do that, you are not a co-actor. You are already putting him on a pedestal," Banerjee explained. He added, "He wants to see everyone as an equal so that you don't underperform."

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High regard No ego, only professionalism: Banerjee on Bachchan Banerjee further praised Bachchan's professionalism, saying, "I realized that he doesn't want to be seen as an old man. He wants to be like a co-actor, a co-worker. That's the kind of professionalism." "There is no ego in that man, but there is more professionalism than any actor I have worked with. I am including all the younger ones; nobody in this industry is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan," he added.

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