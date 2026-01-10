'Sonchiriya': Director says Sushant was better choice than 'Bandra boys'
What's the story
In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Abhishek Chaubey revealed why he chose the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his 2019 film Sonchiriya. He said that Rajput had a "desi" vibe that many of his contemporaries and star kids from Bandra didn't have. "We discussed his name among us and came to an agreement that there was something desi about Sushant," Chaubey said.
Casting choice
'For Sushant, it would be easier...'
Chaubey further elaborated on his casting decision, saying Rajput's background made him a better fit. "With the other stars, these Bandra boys...it's a longer journey to get from who they are to that world. For Sushant, it would be easier." "He comes from a small town and has some idea of the kind of world we're talking about."
Quick agreement
Rajput's immediate acceptance of 'Sonchiriya' role
Chaubey also shared that Rajput agreed to do Sonchiriya immediately. "Luckily for us, he said yes instantaneously. I went to meet him at four o'clock one evening while he was shooting, and the very next day, at four o'clock, he was sitting in our office and said yes to the film."
Filming experience
Chaubey's memories of Rajput's passion for astronomy
Chaubey also fondly remembered Rajput's passion for astronomy during the filming of Sonchiriya. The director recalled an incident where Rajput had a professional telescope brought to the set from Mumbai. "After the shoot packed up, you'd see him lying on the lawn, eyes glued, looking at planets." "One day, everybody went and did that with him." Despite its critical acclaim, Sonchiriya was a commercial failure but has since gained cult status.