'Sonchiriya': Director says Sushant was better choice than 'Bandra boys'

In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Abhishek Chaubey revealed why he chose the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his 2019 film Sonchiriya. He said that Rajput had a "desi" vibe that many of his contemporaries and star kids from Bandra didn't have. "We discussed his name among us and came to an agreement that there was something desi about Sushant," Chaubey said.

Casting choice 'For Sushant, it would be easier...' Chaubey further elaborated on his casting decision, saying Rajput's background made him a better fit. "With the other stars, these Bandra boys...it's a longer journey to get from who they are to that world. For Sushant, it would be easier." "He comes from a small town and has some idea of the kind of world we're talking about."

Quick agreement Rajput's immediate acceptance of 'Sonchiriya' role Chaubey also shared that Rajput agreed to do Sonchiriya immediately. "Luckily for us, he said yes instantaneously. I went to meet him at four o'clock one evening while he was shooting, and the very next day, at four o'clock, he was sitting in our office and said yes to the film."