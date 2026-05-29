Abhishek Chaubey to direct new series for Prime Video

Acclaimed filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work on Ishqiya, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, is set to helm a new web series for Prime Video. The untitled project is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani 's Excel Entertainment, confirmed Variety India. Although plot details are still under wraps, sources suggest it will be a thriller set in Bihar that blends crime with social commentary.

Production details Siddhant Chaturvedi in talks to join project The project is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year. While the casting process is still underway, sources suggest that Siddhant Chaturvedi is in talks to join the project. Chaubey has reportedly been working on this series for over two years, with recent developments speeding up its production after Prime Video's approval.

Future endeavors Chaubey's other ongoing projects Apart from the upcoming series, Chaubey is also developing several projects under his production banner, MacGuffin Pictures. According to industry insiders, the slate includes an ensemble-led theatrical film and a mystery thriller for a streaming platform. The new show will be Chaubey's second collaboration with Excel Entertainment after co-producing Sharmaji Namkeen, the last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

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