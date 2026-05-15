Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' 4K restoration to premiere at Cannes Classics

'Amma Ariyan' restored from 35mm print

Restoring Amma Ariyan took teamwork from Film Heritage Foundation as presenter and L'Immagine Ritrovata, Digital Film Restore Pvt Ltd and the Odessa Collective, using one of just two surviving 35mm prints.

The film follows activists traveling across Kerala to break tough news to a mother, blending politics with raw realism.

Even though Abraham made only four films before his early passing in 1987, his work (especially John Abraham's people-funded filmmaking movement) still inspires filmmakers today.