Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' 4K restoration to premiere at Cannes Classics
The classic Malayalam film Amma Ariyan (1986), directed by the late John Abraham, is making a comeback with its restored 4K version premiering at Cannes Classics tomorrow.
Nearly 40 years after its release, it's the only Indian feature at this year's Cannes Film Festival, a big nod to its lasting impact on indie cinema.
'Amma Ariyan' restored from 35mm print
Restoring Amma Ariyan took teamwork from Film Heritage Foundation as presenter and L'Immagine Ritrovata, Digital Film Restore Pvt Ltd and the Odessa Collective, using one of just two surviving 35mm prints.
The film follows activists traveling across Kerala to break tough news to a mother, blending politics with raw realism.
Even though Abraham made only four films before his early passing in 1987, his work (especially John Abraham's people-funded filmmaking movement) still inspires filmmakers today.