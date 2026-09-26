Accuser retracts 2024 rape allegation against Carter, admits claims false
Entertainment
A woman who accused Jay-Z of rape in 2024 has now taken it all back, admitting her claims were false and saying Jane Doe never met Mr. Carter.
The alleged incident was said to have happened back in 2000 when she was just 13.
Her civil lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in February 2025, which Jay-Z called a "victory," though he noted how tough the whole thing was on his family.
Inconsistencies exposed, Carter files countersuit
Turns out there were inconsistencies in her story: she also accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and claimed to have met Benji Madden at the same party, but Madden's team confirmed he wasn't even there.
Even her own lawyer admitted she'd misidentified Jay-Z.
With these revelations, Jay-Z filed a countersuit, and the case remains pending against the other defendants.