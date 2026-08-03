Iconic British toy Action Man is getting a film adaptation

The script for the Action Man film is being penned by Simon Hatt, a UK filmmaker based in LA, and Anthony Sellitti, reported Variety.

Hatt has previously worked on Marvel projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while Sellitti was a co-writer on X-Men '97.

The film will be produced by Jeremy Latchem, another former Marvel executive with credits including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Spider-Man: Homecoming.