Iconic British toy Action Man is getting a film adaptation
What's the story
The classic British action figure Action Man, first launched in 1966, is set to be adapted into a film. The project is being developed by Working Title and Hasbro, the company that owns the toy's license. The original Action Man was inspired by Hasbro's 1964 G.I. Joe figure and has since evolved into its own unique brand with distinct British uniforms and accessories.
Script details
Script and production team details
The script for the Action Man film is being penned by Simon Hatt, a UK filmmaker based in LA, and Anthony Sellitti, reported Variety.
Hatt has previously worked on Marvel projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while Sellitti was a co-writer on X-Men '97.
The film will be produced by Jeremy Latchem, another former Marvel executive with credits including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Past adaptations
History of Action Man adaptations
Action Man has a history of being adapted into other media, including an animated cartoon series.
However, this series was only available on video in the UK due to broadcasting rules regarding advertising to children.
The toy line was reintroduced in 1993 based on the G.I. Joe Hall of Fame figure and Hasbro licensed reproductions of various original Action Man figures in 2006 for its 40th anniversary.
Franchise history
'G.I. Joe' franchise performance at the box office
The G.I. Joe franchise has seen mixed success in its live-action adaptations.
The first film, G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra (2009), grossed $302 million worldwide while its sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) made $375.7 million.
However, the 2021 reboot Snake Eyes only managed to earn $40 million against an estimated budget of $88-110 million, and a fourth film titled G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant is stuck in development hell.