Who was Arnaud Denis? French actor opts for euthanasia
What's the story
Arnaud Denis, a French actor and director, opted for euthanasia in Belgium to end his suffering from unbearable pain. The 43-year-old had been living with severe disabilities since a polypropylene prosthesis was implanted in him in 2023 after a right groin hernia operation. His lawyer Philippe Courtois confirmed the news to AFP.
Medical consultations
'Consequence of the intense pain he had been...'
Courtois revealed, "The decision taken by Arnaud Denis was made in consultation with three doctors in Namur."
"His body could no longer carry him. He had lost control of it."
The lawyer added, "Arnaud Denis's death is the consequence of the intense pain he had been enduring for many months."
Health complications
Complications after surgery for right groin hernia
Denis's health took a turn for the worse after he underwent surgery for a right groin hernia on July 17, 2023.
The operation led to several side effects, including myalgic encephalomyelitis (a long-term chronic illness that causes debilitating fatigue) and ASIA syndrome (an inflammatory reaction triggered by an adjuvant).
These complications forced him to get the implant removed in the US in April 2024.
Quality of life
'I live like a cancer patient in the terminal phase'
By early 2026, Denis's quality of life had deteriorated significantly.
He told the regional daily Dauphiné Libéré, "I can no longer leave my home, I have no social life, I have no life at all."
"I no longer have anything that constitutes the dignity of a man's life."
"I live like a cancer patient in the terminal phase. The doctors have nothing left to offer me."
Legal action
Denis lodged a complaint in January, but it was dismissed
On January 5, 2026, Denis lodged a complaint with the Public Health Division of the Paris public prosecutor's office for "unintentional injuries."
However, it was dismissed in August for "lack of sufficiently established offense."
On March 18, he was admitted to a palliative care unit in a Belgian hospital while waiting for his euthanasia request to be approved.
Advocacy
Lawyer Courtois claimed 'thousands of patients' exposed to 'high-risk implants'
Denis's lawyer Courtois condemned what he termed a "silent public health scandal."
He argued that "thousands of patients" are being "exposed to high-risk implants without clear information or informed consent."
He said these patients suffer "serious medical complications," most of which are "irreversible."
"Medtronic has acknowledged in a letter sent to Mr Arnaud Denis that implanting parietal reinforcement devices may be the cause of chronic and acute post-operative pain," Courtois said.