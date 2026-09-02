Actor Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' streams September 2 in 1990s Kerala
If you missed Arya's political action thriller Ananthan Kaadu in theaters, good news: it's streaming from September 2.
Set in the intense 1990s Kerala, the film dives into political conflict and power struggles, showing how ordinary people get caught up in political chaos.
Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, it brings a gritty slice of history to your screen.
'Ananthan Kaadu' on Indian streaming services
You can stream Ananthan Kaadu on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, or Manorama Max if you're in India; international viewers can find it on Simply South.
Arya leads as Vetrivel Kumaran alongside a strong cast including Murali Gopy, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Dev Mohan, Appani Sarath, Santhi Balachandran, and Nikhila Vimal.
The story is set in politically charged 1990s Kerala, with the Sri Lankan Civil War as another important backdrop: expect plenty of suspense and drama without leaving your couch.