Actor Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' streams September 2 in 1990s Kerala

If you missed Arya's political action thriller Ananthan Kaadu in theaters, good news: it's streaming from September 2.

Set in the intense 1990s Kerala, the film dives into political conflict and power struggles, showing how ordinary people get caught up in political chaos.

Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, it brings a gritty slice of history to your screen.