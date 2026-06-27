Actor Khan wins coastal clearance for 6-story Bandra sea-facing bungalow

Khans will plant indigenous trees

The land belongs to the Khans, who bought it back in 2011. The old two-storey house there was torn down because it was falling apart.

Now, plans are set for a modern six-story residential building with stilt parking and over 1,000 square meters of space.

The project sticks to all city rules: no trees will be cut, and they'll be planting indigenous ones around the site too.