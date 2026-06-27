Actor Khan wins coastal clearance for 6-story Bandra sea-facing bungalow
Entertainment
Salman Khan just got official approval to build a six-story, sea-facing bungalow in Bandra's Chimbai area.
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority gave the green light on June 16, 2026, two years after security worries spiked when his Galaxy Apartments home was attacked.
Khans will plant indigenous trees
The land belongs to the Khans, who bought it back in 2011. The old two-storey house there was torn down because it was falling apart.
Now, plans are set for a modern six-story residential building with stilt parking and over 1,000 square meters of space.
The project sticks to all city rules: no trees will be cut, and they'll be planting indigenous ones around the site too.