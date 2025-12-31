Actor Khushi Mukherjee responds to dating rumors with Suryakumar Yadav

Bollywood actor and model Khushi Mukherjee has clarified her recent comments about Indian T20I cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav . The actor had earlier said that Yadav "used to message" her a lot, which led to widespread speculation. However, she has now denied any romantic involvement with him. In an interview with News24, she said, "There was nothing like that between us. We were only good friends and nothing more."

Media criticism Mukherjee expressed frustration over media portrayal Mukherjee also slammed the media for misrepresenting her words and creating baseless rumors. She said, "I am told one thing behind the camera and then something else in front of it. I am made to say whatever they want on camera." "The media loves to magnify and distort minor comments until they become huge scandals which, in a very short time, dominate the news cycles."

Social media breach 'My social media account was hacked' Mukherjee further revealed that her social media account was hacked while she was in Thailand. "Suryakumar Yadav was just my friend. I don't want to be linked with anyone. That's all I said and didn't say anything else." "When people start opening my chats, sharing them here and there, keeping my password, hacking my account, and posting all kinds of nonsense... what am I supposed to say?"