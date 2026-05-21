Actor Mohanlal thanks fans after 'Drishyam 3' release, expresses gratitude Entertainment May 21, 2026

Mohanlal just dropped a warm thank-you note to fans after Drishyam 3's release, saying the film was made with "immense love, passion, and gratitude."

He shared that "seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving," and he's grateful for all the reactions pouring in.