Actor Mohanlal thanks fans after 'Drishyam 3' release, expresses gratitude
Entertainment
Mohanlal just dropped a warm thank-you note to fans after Drishyam 3's release, saying the film was made with "immense love, passion, and gratitude."
He shared that "seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving," and he's grateful for all the reactions pouring in.
'Drishyam 3' builds on 2013 franchise
Drishyam 3 hit theaters on May 21, 2026, picking up where the iconic thriller series left off.
The franchise started back in 2013 and quickly became a favorite for its clever plot twists and Mohanlal's standout performance.
After the success of Drishyam 2 in 2021, this third chapter is expected to draw crowds.