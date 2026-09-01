Actor Nagarjuna launches Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Mallina Nagar Rajamahendravaram
Entertainment
actor Akkineni Nagarjuna dropped by Mallina Nagar, Rajamahendravaram, to launch a brand-new Kalyan Jewellers showroom.
The move is all about making jewelry shopping more transparent and accessible for locals.
Nagarjuna seemed upbeat about the community's support, saying he's confident this new spot will catch on.
Kalyan Jewellers showroom offers varied collections
Inside, you'll find everything from Muhurat wedding pieces and Mudhra antique designs to Nimah temple jewelry.
There are also Glo dancing diamonds, Ziah solitaire-inspired styles, Apoorva diamonds for special occasions, and the fresh Lila collection with colored stones and diamond jewelry.
Kalyan Jewellers aims to make this showroom a one-stop destination while keeping transparency front and center.