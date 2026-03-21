'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Nicholas Brendon dies at 54

Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer , has died at 54. The news was confirmed by a former co-star and later by Brendon's family. In an Instagram post , they revealed he passed away in his sleep from natural causes on Friday (March 20). The statement said they were "heartbroken" over his death.

Family statement He found a passion for painting, art in recent years Brendon's family said, "Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years." They added that in recent years, he had found a passion for painting and art. "Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create."

Privacy request Family addresses his past struggles, requests privacy The statement further said, "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was." "While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing." The family also requested privacy as they grieve and celebrate Brendon's life.

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Career highlights Career: 'Buffy' was his breakthrough role Brendon starred in the popular vampire series alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, Anthony Stewart Head, and Alyson Hannigan from 1997 to 2003. His other TV appearances included Criminal Minds, Private Practice, Married...With Children and Kitchen Confidential. He also starred in films like Psycho Beach Party, Coherence and The Nanny. His last role was in 2021's Wanton Want.

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