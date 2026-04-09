Actor Sreeleela criticized after 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' comments deleted
Entertainment
Actor Sreeleela is under fire for saying she doesn't think physiological and psychological barriers should be an excuse to skip work, at the success meet of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Her comments, shared by a popular app, were later deleted after people called them out.
Netizens say comments ignore PCOS pain
Many felt her words ignored how tough periods can actually be, especially for those with severe pain or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.
Social media users pointed out that everyone's experience is different, and statements like this can set unrealistic expectations for women at work.
As one person put it, menstruation isn't an excuse, but it's also not something that can just be brushed aside.