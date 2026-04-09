Actor Sreeleela criticized after 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' comments deleted

Netizens say comments ignore PCOS pain

Many felt her words ignored how tough periods can actually be, especially for those with severe pain or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.

Social media users pointed out that everyone's experience is different, and statements like this can set unrealistic expectations for women at work.

As one person put it, menstruation isn't an excuse, but it's also not something that can just be brushed aside.