Actor Talpade calls on Maharashtra to make 'Hanuman Ansh' tax-free
Entertainment
Actor Shreyas Talpade is urging Maharashtra to make the spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh tax-free.
Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh has been drawing crowds and connecting with audiences emotionally, something Talpade credits for its box office success.
'Hanuman Ansh' recounts Neem Karoli Baba
Talpade believes that if movies like Hanuman Ansh are made tax-free, even more people will get to watch and appreciate them.
The film tells the story of Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj Ji) and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, while Vihaan Shedge plays Maharaj Ji in another stage of the story.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi says the movie's popularity comes from people's deep interest in Maharaj Ji's personality and life.