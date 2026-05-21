Actor Vaishnav, 53, arrested after evading police since 2014
Entertainment
Hemant Vaishnav, a 53-year-old actor with roles in movies like Thugs Of Hindostan, was arrested this week after dodging police since 2014.
He'd been serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder in Ahmedabad but disappeared while out on parole, and managed to keep acting in Bollywood and TV during his time on the run.
Vaishnav convicted in 2005 murder
Vaishnav's legal troubles started with a deadly land dispute back in 2005.
Convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, he was granted parole by the Gujarat High Court but never returned to jail.
His film and TV career only came to light after his arrest.
Now, legal proceedings are underway.