Actor Vaishnav, 53, arrested after evading police since 2014 Entertainment May 21, 2026

Hemant Vaishnav, a 53-year-old actor with roles in movies like Thugs Of Hindostan, was arrested this week after dodging police since 2014.

He'd been serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder in Ahmedabad but disappeared while out on parole, and managed to keep acting in Bollywood and TV during his time on the run.