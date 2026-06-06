Adams says 'Cape Fear' southern accent slipping into real life
Entertainment
Amy Adams says her Southern accent from Apple TV's new thriller < em>Cape Fear has started slipping into her real life, even her family notices.
At the show's L.A. premiere, Adams joked that her 15-year-old daughter Aviana teases her when she says things like "thank you" or "excuse me" in character.
The series drops June 5.
Bardem plays vengeful ex-client
Cape Fear is a reimagining of the classic 1991 film Cape Fear, with Adams playing Anna Bowden and Javier Bardem as a vengeful ex-client threatening her family.
Creator Nick Antosca called Adams and co-star Patrick Wilson his "dream couple" for their roles.
Expect more psychological tension and scares. New episodes hit Apple TV every Friday.