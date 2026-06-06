Adams says 'Cape Fear' southern accent slipping into real life Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

Amy Adams says her Southern accent from Apple TV's new thriller < em>Cape Fear has started slipping into her real life, even her family notices.

At the show's L.A. premiere, Adams joked that her 15-year-old daughter Aviana teases her when she says things like "thank you" or "excuse me" in character.

The series drops June 5.