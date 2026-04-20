'Alien: Earth' S02: Adarsh Gourav to return as Slightly

Character reprise

Gourav on starring in the international series

Gourav will reprise his role as Slightly. In the previous season, Slightly was a conflicted character who struggled with survival in a hostile environment. "The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging," Gourav said. "Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in season 2 is something I'm really looking forward to."