'Alien: Earth' S02: Adarsh Gourav to return as Slightly
What's the story
Actor Adarsh Gourav has confirmed his return to Ridley Scott's acclaimed sci-fi series, Alien: Earth, for its second season. The new season is set to begin production next month and will also feature Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. "Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me," Gourav told The Hollywood Reporter India.
Character reprise
Gourav on starring in the international series
Gourav will reprise his role as Slightly. In the previous season, Slightly was a conflicted character who struggled with survival in a hostile environment. "The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging," Gourav said. "Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in season 2 is something I'm really looking forward to."
Ensemble cast
Other cast members and crew
The second season of Alien: Earth will also feature a star-studded ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, and Timothy Olyphant. The show has been created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by Scott. It has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title, ranking among the top shows of 2025. In India, it's available on JioHotstar.