Adarsh Gourav to reprise role in 'Alien: Earth' Season 2

After gaining global recognition with The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav is set to return to the international sci-fi franchise Alien: Earth. He will reprise his role as Slightly in the show's second season, created by Noah Hawley and executive-produced by Ridley Scott . The production for Season 2 will begin in June, reported Variety India.

Show details About 'Alien: Earth' Alien: Earth is the first-ever television series set in the universe of Scott's 1979 sci-fi classic Alien. The show, set on Earth before the events of the original film, delves into corporate greed, artificial intelligence, and alien life forms. The second season will also see Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage join the cast.

Actor's statement 'Getting the opportunity to explore him further...' Gourav told Variety India, "Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special." "Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of how emotionally complex and unpredictable he is." "Getting the opportunity to explore him further in a world created by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both exciting and deeply fulfilling as an actor."

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Production details Other cast members and crew Gourav will be leaving for the international schedule in the first week of June. He said, "There's a huge sense of anticipation around this season because the storytelling becomes even more ambitious." "What makes this experience truly remarkable is being part of such an iconic universe alongside an extraordinary cast." The second season will also see Gourav share screen space with Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, and Timothy Olyphant.

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