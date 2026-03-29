YRF developing 'timeless romantic saga,' script locked: Report
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of Bollywood's most revered production houses, is reportedly working on a "mysterious, timeless romantic saga." The film's script has been locked, but other details are being kept under wraps. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the project is in its early stages, with preparations and development already underway.
Announcement
Announcement to be made in September?
The report also suggests that a major star cast is likely to be associated with this ambitious romantic film. An announcement regarding the project may come on Yash Chopra's birthday on September 27. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "It could be one of the most ambitious romantic films of modern times." "The development and prep work is underway, and the idea is to keep all around this project under wraps till the moment of truth...the day of announcement."
Legacy
YRF expected to follow romantic legacy
YRF has a rich history of producing iconic films in the romantic genre. From Kabhi Kabhi and Silsila to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, and Saiyaara, the banner has consistently delivered memorable love stories. Some other notable romantic movies by YRF include Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, and Saathiya. The new project is expected to follow in this tradition and redefine the genre once again.