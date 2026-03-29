YRF developing 'timeless romantic saga,' script locked: Report

Announcement

Announcement to be made in September?

The report also suggests that a major star cast is likely to be associated with this ambitious romantic film. An announcement regarding the project may come on Yash Chopra's birthday on September 27. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "It could be one of the most ambitious romantic films of modern times." "The development and prep work is underway, and the idea is to keep all around this project under wraps till the moment of truth...the day of announcement."