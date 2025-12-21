Why Tamannaah wasn't cast in 'Dhurandhar's viral track 'Shararat'

Ganguly's statement

'He didn't want the attention...'

Speaking to Filmygyan, Ganguly said, "Aditya was very clear that he did not want... what people call an item song, something that went out of the story." "If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That's why there are two girls. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person." "If it was Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story."