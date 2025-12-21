Why Tamannaah wasn't cast in 'Dhurandhar's viral track 'Shararat'
The dance number Shararat from Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The track, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has been widely appreciated. Now, Vijay Ganguly, the choreographer of Shararat, has revealed that he initially wanted to cast Tamannaah Bhatia for the song, but director Aditya Dhar rejected this idea.
Ganguly's statement
'He didn't want the attention...'
Speaking to Filmygyan, Ganguly said, "Aditya was very clear that he did not want... what people call an item song, something that went out of the story." "If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That's why there are two girls. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person." "If it was Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story."
Film's success
'Dhurandhar' is a hit film
Dhurandhar, written and directed by Dhar, is inspired by real-life events stemming from geopolitical strife and covert R&AW missions. It features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The first part of the two-part series has been receiving immense praise from both audiences and critics for its performances as well as direction, cinematography, and music. Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on March 19, 2026.