Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' grows; mints nearly ₹14cr in 2 days

The action romantic drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur , saw a 6.9% increase in its second-day collections despite mixed reviews. The film earned ₹7 crore net on Saturday, taking its India net total to ₹13.55 crore so far, per Sacnilk. The worldwide gross has now reached ₹24.81 crore, with the Telugu version significantly boosting collections.

Box office details Looking at 'Dacoit' in numbers On its first Saturday, Dacoit collected a net of ₹7 crore across 3,734 shows. The film maintained a steady occupancy of 28.5% on Saturday, slightly up from Friday's 26.4%. The Telugu version led collections with ₹5.6 crore at 41% occupancy, while the Hindi version earned ₹1.4 crore with only 16% occupancy.

Global performance International collections and total gross Dacoit added ₹2.5 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to ₹9 crore. With India gross at ₹15.81 crore, the film's worldwide collection now stands at ₹24.81 crore after two days of release. The film was released in theaters on Friday and is directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, with Sesh also contributing to the movie's writing.

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