'Films reflect society': Adivi Sesh on revenge dramas getting popular

Adivi Sesh , the star of Major and Goodachari, is looking forward to the release of his next, a revenge drama titled Dacait. In an exclusive interview with Variety India, he revealed that he co-wrote the script and that it holds a special place in his heart. "When I write a script, I do not keep myself in mind. But at the same time, I don't commence writing a script if I'm not going to be acting in it," he said.

Genre insight On the current trend of revenge dramas Sesh also shared his thoughts on the current trend of revenge dramas. He said, "Yeah, maybe we're all reacting to society at large. Films reflect society, you know. Har kisi ko har kisi se badla lena aaj kal, which is why revenge dramas are popular right now." The film stars an ex-convict (Sesh) who comes out of jail to exact revenge on his ex-lover (Mrunal Thakur). It will be released on April 10.

OTT release On the 8-week window for OTT release Sesh also spoke about the South Indian film industry exhibitors' decision to give films an eight-week window before they release on OTT. He said, "I'm very much in favor of an eight-week window between film's release and its OTT release." "Now, whether my producers can implement it, I don't know.... That's really up to parties who are much bigger than me," he replied.

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Future endeavors Update on 'Goodachari 2' Sesh also spoke about his upcoming projects, including the sequel to his hit 2018 film Goodachari. He explained the delay in its release, saying he had an injury while shooting Dacait. "I tore my PCL and could not shoot action scenes for three months," he revealed. "Now with Dacait releasing on April 10, it did not make sense to have another release 20 days later."

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