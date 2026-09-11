Grab your tickets! Advance booking opens for 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'
What's the story
The much-anticipated re-release of Avengers Endgame, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, is set to hit theaters in two weeks. The film will be especially screened in Infinity Vision-certified screens across India. The certification was introduced by Disney earlier this year for Premium Large Format (PLF) cinemas and is awarded to auditoriums that meet specific requirements related to screen size, projection quality, brightness, and sound.
Screening details
Advance booking began on Friday
The advance booking for Avengers Endgame: Encore began on Friday.
PVR C&B Square (PVR Sangam) in Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai is one of the first Infinity Vision-certified screens. The film will have two shows there at 7:15pm and 11:00pm.
In Delhi, PVR Promenade in Vasant Kunj will have shows at the same timings, as does Cinepolis V3S East Centre.
Cinepolis Lake Mall in Kolkata will screen three shows of the film at 9:00am, 4:20pm, and 11:50pm.
Expansion plans
Extra scene not available on regular screens
Currently, the costliest ticket pan-India is at ₹940.
According to trade sources, more cinemas across India are likely to get the Infinity Vision certification soon. These include cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, and Chennai.
The occupancy in IMAX and Infinity Vision screens is expected to be high as they will feature a new post-credits scene that connects directly with Avengers: Doomsday.
This scene will not be available on regular screens.
Film details
Surge in interest following success of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Avengers Endgame: Encore will not only be a re-release of the original film but will also include new footage and new material along with an exclusive look at the next Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday.
The film is expected to perform well at the box office, with ticket prices slightly higher than usual.
This surge in interest can be attributed to the recent success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has reignited excitement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.