Grab your tickets! Advance booking opens for 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' 

The advance booking for Avengers Endgame: Encore began on Friday.

PVR C&B Square (PVR Sangam) in Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai is one of the first Infinity Vision-certified screens. The film will have two shows there at 7:15pm and 11:00pm.

In Delhi, PVR Promenade in Vasant Kunj will have shows at the same timings, as does Cinepolis V3S East Centre.

Cinepolis Lake Mall in Kolkata will screen three shows of the film at 9:00am, 4:20pm, and 11:50pm.