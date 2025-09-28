Advance booking begins for Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Johar took to Instagram to share a teaser video of the film and announced that advance booking is now open. He wrote, "Long story short ADVANCE BOOKING IS NOW OPEN, celebrate your Dussehra with US & we'll bring the chaos, ex-tra drama and lots of entertainment! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October." The film has been given a U/A certificate.

The film's release has been strategically planned to coincide with the festive holidays of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. However, it will also face tough competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. Notably, Khaitan and Dhawan have previously given us hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie will also feature Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.