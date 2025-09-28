Advance booking begins for Varun-Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'
What's the story
The much-awaited romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has opened its advance bookings. The film will be released in theaters on October 2. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the movie also features Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.
Announcement
KJo shares teaser, announces advance booking
Johar took to Instagram to share a teaser video of the film and announced that advance booking is now open. He wrote, "Long story short ADVANCE BOOKING IS NOW OPEN, celebrate your Dussehra with US & we'll bring the chaos, ex-tra drama and lots of entertainment! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October." The film has been given a U/A certificate.
Box office competition
Competing with 'Kantara' at the box office
The film's release has been strategically planned to coincide with the festive holidays of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. However, it will also face tough competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. Notably, Khaitan and Dhawan have previously given us hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie will also feature Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.