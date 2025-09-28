Next Article
'Lokah Chapter 2' vs 'Panipaali': Why fans are drawing parallels
Entertainment
Fans are buzzing about the similarities between Tovino Thomas's upcoming film Lokah Chapter 2 and Neeraj Madhav's 2022 rap song Panipaali.
Both reference characters like Chathanmar, Kaliyankattu Neeli, and Kadamattathu Kathanar—straight out of Kerala's classic folklore collection Aithihyamala.
In Panipaali, a young man discovers he's become a vampire, prompting fans to draw comparisons with the supernatural world seen in Lokah.
More about 'Lokah' series and its creators
Lokah Chapter 2 is directed by Dominic Arun and co-written by Santhy Balachandran, picking up from Chapter 1 which focused on Neeli.
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the Lokah series blends Kerala's mythical stories with modern filmmaking for a fresh take on old legends.