'Lokah Chapter 2' vs 'Panipaali': Why fans are drawing parallels Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Fans are buzzing about the similarities between Tovino Thomas's upcoming film Lokah Chapter 2 and Neeraj Madhav's 2022 rap song Panipaali.

Both reference characters like Chathanmar, Kaliyankattu Neeli, and Kadamattathu Kathanar—straight out of Kerala's classic folklore collection Aithihyamala.

In Panipaali, a young man discovers he's become a vampire, prompting fans to draw comparisons with the supernatural world seen in Lokah.