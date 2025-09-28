'King': SRK's new leaked images from set spark buzz 

Team's plea

Team 'King's request to fans

The King team had earlier requested fans to refrain from sharing or reposting any recent pictures or videos from the set. They wrote, "We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let's not spoil the surprise!" The film is being directed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand after Sujoy Ghosh exited the project.