'King': SRK's new leaked images from set spark buzz
What's the story
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new images, allegedly from the sets of his upcoming film King, have taken the internet by storm. The actor is seen in a sharp black suit and sunglasses, holding a gun while filming an action sequence. These pictures come days after his salt-and-pepper look from the film set went viral online. Fans are eagerly anticipating more updates about this project.
Team's plea
Team 'King's request to fans
The King team had earlier requested fans to refrain from sharing or reposting any recent pictures or videos from the set. They wrote, "We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let's not spoil the surprise!" The film is being directed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand after Sujoy Ghosh exited the project.
Cast details
Everything we know about 'King'
King is a star-studded affair with actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. The film also marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan after her debut in The Archies. Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji are also a part of the film.