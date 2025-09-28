NewsBytes Explainer: Anik Dutta's 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' and its impact

Film channels Ray's Feluda spirit, draws crowds

Dutta's writing channels the spirit of Ray's classic Feluda mysteries, with Abir Chatterjee playing Topshe and Kolkata itself woven deeply into the plot.

Released during Durga Puja, the movie has been drawing crowds and even selling out shows.

Interestingly, this marks a shift from Dutta's usual satirical style—he says he might take on creative director roles in future projects due to health reasons but wants to keep exploring new stories.