NewsBytes Explainer: Anik Dutta's 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei' and its impact
Entertainment
"Joto Kando Kolkatatei," Anik Dutta's latest release, is both a tribute to Satyajit Ray and a fresh story in its own right.
The film follows a young woman searching for her biological family, with help from a detective—a setup that feels inspired by Ray but stands on its own.
Film channels Ray's Feluda spirit, draws crowds
Dutta's writing channels the spirit of Ray's classic Feluda mysteries, with Abir Chatterjee playing Topshe and Kolkata itself woven deeply into the plot.
Released during Durga Puja, the movie has been drawing crowds and even selling out shows.
Interestingly, this marks a shift from Dutta's usual satirical style—he says he might take on creative director roles in future projects due to health reasons but wants to keep exploring new stories.