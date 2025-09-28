Vijay's rally stampede: Injured attendee moves court seeking halt

Petition cites risk to public safety, calls for halt

The petition argues that public safety should come before the right to assemble when lives are at risk.

Police have filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, with reports citing poor planning and crowd control—only 500 officers managed a crowd of about 30,000.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a judicial probe led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

Meanwhile, Vijay announced ₹20 lakh compensation for each victim's family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.