PM Modi remembers Zubeen Garg, calls him 'Kohinoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat . The episode aired on Sunday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of legendary Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika. Modi remembered Garg as a "famous singer who made his mark all over the country."

Tribute 'Zubeen was the Kohinoor of Assamese culture' Modi said, "Zubeen Garg was deeply attached to the culture of Assam and will always be in our memories. His music will keep liberating future generations." He also added in Assamese, "Zubeen was the Kohinoor, the brightest gem of Assamese culture. Though he is physically gone from our midst, he will remain forever in our hearts."

জুবিন গাৰ্গ আছিল অসমৰ সাংস্কৃতিক ঐতিহ্যৰ এক উজ্জ্বল ৰত্ন। তেওঁ সদায় ৰাইজৰ হৃদয়ত জীয়াই থাকিব!

Memorials More on Garg's death Garg, 52, was found dead, floating face down in the water, during a swim in Singapore on September 19. His last rites were held with state honors in Guwahati, where thousands of people paid their respects. The Assam government has also announced plans to distribute his ashes to organizations and individuals through an online application system as a mark of respect.