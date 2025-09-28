Next Article
'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Emmanuel becomes captain for 2nd time
Entertainment
Emmanuel just snagged the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 captain title again, making him the third captain this season.
Wild card entrant Divya Nikitha picked Emmanuel, Tanuja, Suman Shetty, and Bharani for the captaincy challenge because she felt they would play safely and not physically hurt her during the task.
Here's how the task unfolded
The task had housemates tossing sticky balls at each other inside a circle—whoever ended up with the most balls stuck was out.
Divya and Shetty were knocked out in early rounds.
In the final stretch, Emmanuel chose Pavan and Srija as supporters and edged out Bharani to secure another captaincy win—a big moment in this season's game.