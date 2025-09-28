Jim Sarbh shaves head for 'Made in India' role
Jim Sarbh just shaved his head to play Xerxes Desai in "Made in India - A Titan Story."
Director Robbie Grewal called him a "true actor," sharing, "Many would have worn a prosthetic scalp cap but Jim is a true actor. He insisted on going bald from day one. He told me that he wanted to be Xerxes Desai and to be him he had to be like him."
That's some next-level commitment.
What is 'Made in India' about?
"Made in India" is a six-part series tracing how Titan, now a top Indian watch brand, got its start back in 1984 under J.R.D. Tata.
Naseeruddin Shah steps into Tata's shoes, while Sarbh plays Desai—the guy who helped make Tata's vision real.
Grewal says both actors' theater backgrounds helped them bring these real-life legends to life with extra depth.
Grewal on how much Shah preps for each scene
Grewal couldn't stop praising the cast: "Whether it is two or five pages, he comes on set as JRD Tata."
Alongside Sarbh and Shah, you'll also see Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra rounding out the story.