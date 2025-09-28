Jim Sarbh shaves head for 'Made in India' role Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Jim Sarbh just shaved his head to play Xerxes Desai in "Made in India - A Titan Story."

Director Robbie Grewal called him a "true actor," sharing, "Many would have worn a prosthetic scalp cap but Jim is a true actor. He insisted on going bald from day one. He told me that he wanted to be Xerxes Desai and to be him he had to be like him."

That's some next-level commitment.