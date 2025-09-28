'He should've never entered politics': Vijay's co-star after Karur stampede

Vinodhini Vaidynathan, Vijay 's co-star in the 2014 film Jilla, has questioned the actor-turned-politician for entering politics. Her comments come in the wake of a tragic stampede at a rally organized by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The incident claimed at least 39 lives and left over 90 injured.

Concern voiced 'Why oh why did he have to enter politics?' Vaidynathan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the incident. She wrote, "I love Vijay sir, the actor. I worked with him in Jilla." "So much love was showered upon him by the people of Tamil Nadu when he was only an actor. He was the undisputed leader of the film industry." "Why oh why did he have to enter politics?"

Emotional plea 'I don't know how you are going to handle this' Vaidynathan added, "My brother, I truly don't know how you are going to handle this guilt." "He is an extremely nice person at heart. The hate he is receiving now feels personal." She also emphasized that she has chosen not to comment on Vijay's political career or party ideologies. In another tweet, she wrote, "I think he should just not have entered the arena of politics."

Request for respect 'Let us mourn the deaths of these innocent souls' Vaidynathan continued, "But as a person, knowing him to be a mild-mannered, soft-spoken, kind-hearted human being, I'm sure he is truly devastated by the deaths of so many innocent people." "Please don't politicize this incident. Let us mourn the deaths of these innocent souls in deep sorrow. Let us not be consumed by hate. Please."

