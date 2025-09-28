Vijay's party alleges DMK conspiracy in Karur stampede

Actor-politician Vijay 's party, the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVK), has alleged a conspiracy by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) behind a deadly stampede at a rally in Karur. The incident left 39 dead and nearly 100 injured. TVK's lawyer, Arivazhagan, said they have filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an independent investigation into the matter.

Investigation plea We have reliable information: TVK lawyer Arivazhagan, who is also the state coordinator of TVK's legal wing, said they will approach the Madurai bench of the High Court on Monday. He alleged "there was a conspiracy, a criminal conspiracy in the incident at Karur," and called for an independent investigation by the court instead of a state agency. The lawyer stressed that they have reliable information from locals and CCTV footage indicating involvement by ruling party functionaries in Karur district.

Safety dispute We did not violate any conditions: TVK The DMK government has alleged that the rally violated safety guidelines. However, Arivazhagan has refuted these claims, saying "we did not violate any conditions imposed by the police." He also pointed out that similar events were held in other districts without incident and questioned why Karur was different, invoking the rallies held in Madurai, Trichy, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Namakkal over the last two months.

Rally controversy Delay due to traffic, not deliberate attempt to swell crowd The state government has claimed that people gathered at the rally venue since noon, but Vijay reached around 7:00pm. The TVK lawyer said, "The delay was not on our part. The delay was caused due to poor traffic. That is the reason we could not reach the destination on time." The venue had a capacity of around 10,000 but attracted a crowd of 27,000.

Legal proceedings Case of culpable homicide registered against TVK leaders In the wake of the tragedy, the state government has registered a case of culpable homicide against TVK leaders. A judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge has also been ordered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation from the PM's National Relief Fund for each deceased's next of kin and ₹50,000 for the injured. CM Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who died and ₹1 lakh for the injured.