Vijay announces ₹20L compensation for Karur stampede victims' families
Vijay expressed his grief on social media

By Snehil Singh
Sep 28, 2025
12:58 pm
What's the story

Actor-politician Vijay has announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the families of the people who died in a stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief also promised ₹2 lakh to nearly 100 people injured in the incident. Expressing his grief on social media, he said, "I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures."

Vijay's announcement of compensation on X

Rally tragedy

PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh relief for deceased's kin

The stampede occurred during a rally meant for 10,000 people, but nearly 27,000 attended. The situation worsened when Vijay arrived almost seven hours late, triggering a crowd surge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ₹2 lakh compensation from the PM's National Relief Fund for each deceased's next of kin and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Government response

TN CM, BJP leader Annamalai react to the incident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the kin of those who died. He also announced a probe into the circumstances leading to the stampede, to be headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan. BJP leader K Annamalai slammed the state government and police for negligence in providing security at an opposition event.