Vijay announces ₹20L compensation for Karur stampede victims' families
What's the story
Actor-politician Vijay has announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the families of the people who died in a stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief also promised ₹2 lakh to nearly 100 people injured in the incident. Expressing his grief on social media, he said, "I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures."
என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 28, 2025
கற்பனைக்கும் எட்டாத வகையில், கரூரில் நேற்று நிகழ்ந்ததை நினைத்து, இதயமும் மனதும் மிகமிகக் கனத்துப் போயிருக்கும் சூழல். நம் உறவுகளை இழந்து தவிக்கும் பெருந்துயர்மிகு மனநிலையில், என் மனம் படுகிற வேதனையை எப்படிச் சொல்வதென்றே…
Rally tragedy
PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh relief for deceased's kin
The stampede occurred during a rally meant for 10,000 people, but nearly 27,000 attended. The situation worsened when Vijay arrived almost seven hours late, triggering a crowd surge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ₹2 lakh compensation from the PM's National Relief Fund for each deceased's next of kin and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Government response
TN CM, BJP leader Annamalai react to the incident
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the kin of those who died. He also announced a probe into the circumstances leading to the stampede, to be headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan. BJP leader K Annamalai slammed the state government and police for negligence in providing security at an opposition event.