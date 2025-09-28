Vijay expressed his grief on social media

Vijay announces ₹20L compensation for Karur stampede victims' families

By Snehil Singh 12:58 pm Sep 28, 202512:58 pm

What's the story

Actor-politician Vijay has announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the families of the people who died in a stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief also promised ₹2 lakh to nearly 100 people injured in the incident. Expressing his grief on social media, he said, "I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures."