Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' look leaked? See viral photo
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller King. While not much is known about the film, a recent Reddit post has gone viral for allegedly revealing Khan's look from the movie. The image shows a man, resembling Khan, with gray hair, exiting a McDonald's restaurant. However, it's hard to confirm if his hand is in a sling (King Khan suffered from a shoulder injury recently).
Fan reactions
Fans react to SRK's alleged look
The image also features an international crew involved in a shoot, further fueling the speculations. Fans who believe that the man in the image is Khan are excited to see him flaunting a "silver fox" look for King. One fan wrote on Reddit, "Lord Sid has not dropped the ball on the look going by this pic at least. white fox nice." Another said, "SRK is back!"
Film details
More about 'King'
Directed by Anand, King is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The movie features Khan as an experienced assassin who operates in a perilous underworld. His daughter Suhana Khan makes her big-screen debut as his trainee, learning survival and combat skills. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist and features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.