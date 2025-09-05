Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' look leaked? See viral photo 

Fan reactions

Fans react to SRK's alleged look

The image also features an international crew involved in a shoot, further fueling the speculations. Fans who believe that the man in the image is Khan are excited to see him flaunting a "silver fox" look for King. One fan wrote on Reddit, "Lord Sid has not dropped the ball on the look going by this pic at least. white fox nice." Another said, "SRK is back!"