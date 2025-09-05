Next Article
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Lokah's success as India's 1st female superhero
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating Lokah: Chapter 1, highlighting its milestone as India's first female superhero story and giving a special shoutout to producer Dulquer Salmaan and the team.
The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra—the country's first female superhero on screen—and was originally released in Malayalam before getting a Hindi dub.
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan has already begun work on Part 2
The movie has caught the attention of Bollywood stars too—Alia Bhatt loved its mix of folklore and mystery, while Akshay Kumar highlighted Priyadarshan's acting chops and her artistic family roots.
With Sharvari and Ishaan also cheering it on, excitement is building as producer Dulquer Salmaan has already begun work on Lokah Part 2.