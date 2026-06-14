'Cocktail 2': Advance booking begins for Shahid-Kriti's rom-com

Certificate

The film is rated 'A'

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification. With this certification, Cocktail 2 becomes Sanon's first-ever adult-rated movie in her 12-year career. For Mandanna, it is her second such Hindi film after Animal (2023). The runtime is 150 minutes or two hours and 30 minutes.