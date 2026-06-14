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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cocktail 2': Advance booking begins for Shahid-Kriti's rom-com
'Cocktail 2': Advance booking begins for Shahid-Kriti's rom-com
'Cocktail 2' releases on June 19, 2026

'Cocktail 2': Advance booking begins for Shahid-Kriti's rom-com

By Isha Sharma
Jun 14, 2026
02:29 pm
What's the story

The advance bookings for Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, are now open. The decision to start ticket sales early reflects the makers' confidence in the project. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, 2026.

Promotion

Trailer, songs have received positive response

The film's promotional campaign has received strong engagement, increasing anticipation for its global theatrical release. The trailer and songs such as Tujhko, Jab Talak, and Mashooqa have also increased the buzz. The project is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in association with Luv Films and producer Ankur Garg.

Certificate

The film is rated 'A'

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification. With this certification, Cocktail 2 becomes Sanon's first-ever adult-rated movie in her 12-year career. For Mandanna, it is her second such Hindi film after Animal (2023). The runtime is 150 minutes or two hours and 30 minutes.

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