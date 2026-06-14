'Cocktail 2': Advance booking begins for Shahid-Kriti's rom-com
What's the story
The advance bookings for Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, are now open. The decision to start ticket sales early reflects the makers' confidence in the project. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, 2026.
Promotion
Trailer, songs have received positive response
The film's promotional campaign has received strong engagement, increasing anticipation for its global theatrical release. The trailer and songs such as Tujhko, Jab Talak, and Mashooqa have also increased the buzz. The project is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in association with Luv Films and producer Ankur Garg.
Certificate
The film is rated 'A'
According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification. With this certification, Cocktail 2 becomes Sanon's first-ever adult-rated movie in her 12-year career. For Mandanna, it is her second such Hindi film after Animal (2023). The runtime is 150 minutes or two hours and 30 minutes.