Advani calls Nadia's 'Toxic' arc most unique as release delayed Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Kiara Advani says her role as Nadia in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is the most unique character arc she has ever read, which has fans even more curious about the film.

Toxic is getting attention for its strong female leads but hit a delay: it was supposed to release on March 19, but unrest in the Middle East pushed back its premiere.