Advani calls Nadia's 'Toxic' arc most unique as release delayed
Entertainment
Kiara Advani says her role as Nadia in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is the most unique character arc she has ever read, which has fans even more curious about the film.
Toxic is getting attention for its strong female leads but hit a delay: it was supposed to release on March 19, but unrest in the Middle East pushed back its premiere.
First single 'Tabaahi' from 'Toxic' drops
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, and will be released in several languages to reach a wider audience.
The first single Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Advani with music by Vishal Mishra, just dropped, though we're still waiting on the music video.