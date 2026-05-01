Advani stuns at Mumbai 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screening Entertainment May 01, 2026

Kiara Advani definitely stole the spotlight at the Mumbai screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2, rocking a striking all-red look by Russian label SAY NO MORE.

Her outfit, a fitted turtleneck bodysuit dress with an open back and a dramatic thigh-high slit, paired perfectly with metallic red stilettos for some major fashion energy.