Advani stuns at Mumbai 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screening
Entertainment
Kiara Advani definitely stole the spotlight at the Mumbai screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2, rocking a striking all-red look by Russian label SAY NO MORE.
Her outfit, a fitted turtleneck bodysuit dress with an open back and a dramatic thigh-high slit, paired perfectly with metallic red stilettos for some major fashion energy.
Advani wore chunky gold jewelry
Kiara finished her look with chunky gold jewelry from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery, plus classic Hollywood waves and subtle makeup for that extra polish.
The event, held at Jio World Plaza with a red-and-black dress code, was packed with Bollywood stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, and Rhea Chakraborty, all celebrating the film's iconic fashion vibe.