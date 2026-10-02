Affleck used AI on 'Animals' and calls it ethical
Ben Affleck just shared that he used artificial intelligence (AI) in making his new thriller, Animals.
The movie drops October 9, 2026, in select theaters and on Netflix.
While Affleck didn't spill all the details, he said he used AI for lots of things in that movie and called Animals a good example of ethical AI use, saying, "It's a very human movie."
'Animals' follows Affleck in kidnapping crisis
Animals follows Affleck as a Los Angeles mayoral candidate caught up in a kidnapping crisis, with Kerry Washington and Steven Yeun joining the cast.
Even though he's skeptical about AI making great movies by itself, Affleck believes it can be a helpful tool behind the scenes, something he's familiar with from his own work developing AI for filmmaking at his startup InterPositive (now part of Netflix).
He hopes Animals sets an example for using tech ethically while keeping storytelling front and center.