'Dhurandhar' singer Afsana Khan's Instagram account hacked; issues warning
What's the story
Bollywood singer Afsana Khan, known for her hit songs in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, has recently revealed that her official Instagram account has been hacked. The singer urged everyone to avoid engaging in any conversations or clicking on links sent from her account until she confirms that access has been restored. She expressed disappointment over the incident and condemned the misuse of social media accounts.
Statement
'Whoever has done this has done something very wrong'
In a video message shared by her team, Khan expressed her disappointment over the hacking incident.
She said, "Whoever has done this has done something very wrong."
"Instagram is where we share all our personal and professional updates, our shows and our daily activities."
"Misusing someone's account like this is completely unacceptable."
Recovery update
Account recovery process is underway
Khan also reassured her fans that the recovery process is underway and the matter has been reported to the concerned team.
She remains hopeful that her account will be restored soon.
"We have submitted the account for recovery and I will be getting it back soon," she said in her video message.
"With Mahadev's blessings, everything will be solved."
Meanwhile, Khan's recent song Tere Naal Nachna from Dhurandhar catapulted her to stardom.