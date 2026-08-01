'Wanted performers, not stars': 'Dhurandhar' producer on casting Ranveer
What's the story
The release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has changed the film industry. The two-part epic not only broke box office records but also became a cultural sensation. Recently, Jyoti Deshpande, co-producer of the film and CEO of Jio Studios, spoke to Outlook Business about the challenges faced during production and how their conviction kept them going.
Casting decision
On why they opted for actors instead of stars
Deshpande revealed why they chose actors over stars.
"We knew the film was expensive. Every penny had to land up on screen."
"There were no safe things we could do because it was already an expensive film to shoot."
"Now, if we added expensive actors as well, it was going to render the film unviable on day one. So we wanted performers rather than the so-called stars."
Actor's selection
Deshpande's praise for Ranveer Singh
Deshpande explained why Ranveer Singh was her first choice for the lead role.
"I had worked with Ranveer on Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, when he wasn't this big."
"So I had worked with him when he was starting out, and I still believe those are some of my favorite films of Ranveer Singh."
"I find him an absolutely outstanding actor who gives it his all. He transforms into a character."
Production challenges
Why she didn't pull the plug on the film
Deshpande revealed that Dhurandhar exceeded its budget several times during production. However, she and Dhar remained steadfast because they believed they were creating something truly extraordinary.
"Dhurandhar is a project that overran multiple times, and I indulged it every time. I reinvented it."
When asked what kept the team going despite the mounting costs, she replied, "Because there was mad conviction."
Film's impact
About 'Dhurandhar'
Directed by Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part epic featuring Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor play supporting roles.
The film tells the story of an Indian spy in Pakistan and has become one of the biggest commercial and cultural successes in Indian cinema.