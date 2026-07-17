After 'OMG 2' success, Rai chooses personal 'Ohh My Dog'
Entertainment
After OMG 2's success, director Amit Rai is going for something more personal with Ohh My Dog, a film about a 12-year-old boy and his indie dog.
Rai said he chose this story over bigger projects simply because he felt strongly about telling it.
Rai credits his dog, criticizes Bollywood
Rai's own dog inspired him to make Ohh My Dog, reminding him that heartfelt stories matter more than budgets.
He shared, "The urge to tell that story is always the main reason to go forward."
Rai also called out Bollywood for focusing too much on business, saying real stories should come first, just like in regional hits Pushpa and Kantara.