Agnihotri travels to Los Angeles to praise 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri just gave a big shout-out to Dhurandhar: The Revenge for its impressive visuals. He actually traveled to Los Angeles just to catch the film, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh.

On X, Agnihotri highlighted how Vikash Nowlakha's cinematography and Saini Johray's production design really made the movie stand out.