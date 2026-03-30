Agnihotri travels to Los Angeles to praise 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri just gave a big shout-out to Dhurandhar: The Revenge for its impressive visuals. He actually traveled to Los Angeles just to catch the film, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh.
On X, Agnihotri highlighted how Vikash Nowlakha's cinematography and Saini Johray's production design really made the movie stand out.
Agnihotri: 'Dhurandhar 2' sets new bar
Agnihotri feels Dhurandhar 2 sets a new bar for future films with its seamless blend of visuals and design.
He congratulated the team, especially Nowlakha and Johray, for pushing creative boundaries.
Since dropping on March 19, the movie has been holding strong at the box office: proof that great storytelling and top-notch craft still draw crowds.