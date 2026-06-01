Ahaan, Aneet to start shooting Mohit Suri film soon: Report

Before they start working on Suri's romantic drama, both Panday and Padda are busy with their respective projects. Panday is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar 's upcoming film and is likely to finish his part by July. Meanwhile, Padda is occupied with Maddock Films's Shakti Shalini. After completing these commitments, they will turn their attention to the new film with Suri.

Title clarification

Title of the film clarified

Amidst several speculations regarding the title of the upcoming film, a source has clarified that it was never titled Satranga. "There have been several reports regarding the title, but the film was never titled Satranga," the source added. With Suri returning to his favorite genre and Panday-Padda reuniting for Yash Raj Films's next, expectations from this project are already high.