Ahaan, Aneet to start shooting Mohit Suri film soon: Report
What's the story
After the success of their film Saiyaara, actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to collaborate again with director Mohit Suri. The trio will be reuniting for a new romantic film. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors between October and November 2026, reported Pinkvilla.
Ongoing commitments
What's keeping Panday and Padda busy?
Before they start working on Suri's romantic drama, both Panday and Padda are busy with their respective projects. Panday is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film and is likely to finish his part by July. Meanwhile, Padda is occupied with Maddock Films's Shakti Shalini. After completing these commitments, they will turn their attention to the new film with Suri.
Title clarification
Title of the film clarified
Amidst several speculations regarding the title of the upcoming film, a source has clarified that it was never titled Satranga. "There have been several reports regarding the title, but the film was never titled Satranga," the source added. With Suri returning to his favorite genre and Panday-Padda reuniting for Yash Raj Films's next, expectations from this project are already high.