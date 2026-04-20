'Satranga' is a musical love story

After 'Saiyaara,' Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda to star in 'Satranga'?

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:31 pm Apr 20, 202606:31 pm

What's the story

Young stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reuniting with director Mohit Suri for a new Yash Raj Films romance. And now, we have updates about its title. Aiming for a late 2027 release, the film is tentatively being called Satranga, reported Variety India. It is being described as a "twisted musical love story" and will begin shooting by the end of this year.