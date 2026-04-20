After 'Saiyaara,' Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda to star in 'Satranga'?
What's the story
Young stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reuniting with director Mohit Suri for a new Yash Raj Films romance. And now, we have updates about its title. Aiming for a late 2027 release, the film is tentatively being called Satranga, reported Variety India. It is being described as a "twisted musical love story" and will begin shooting by the end of this year.
Title uncertainty
Title is registered with T-Series
The title Satranga is still unsettled as it's registered with T-Series. However, it fits the film's offbeat romantic theme. Meanwhile, Suri is finalizing a script that promises to deliver something new in the romance genre. Before starting this project, Panday will complete work on Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance film, and Padda will wrap up Shakti Shalini.
Director's perspective
Suri on his reunion with the team
Expressing his excitement about the project, Suri had called the reunion with Panday and Padda "incredibly special." He said, "Reuniting, coming back home but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer- excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films."