Ahaan Panday wraps UK schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar's next
What's the story
Ahaan Panday, who debuted in Bollywood with Saiyaara, has reportedly completed a two-month-long shooting schedule in the United Kingdom for his second film. The untitled action drama is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features an ensemble cast including Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Jimmy Shergill, and Aaishvary Thackeray. The final leg of the shoot took place in Birmingham, where key emotional scenes and a romantic song featuring Panday and Sharvari were filmed.
Song shoots
Multiple songs were filmed in the final weeks
Mid-Day revealed that the final weeks of the shoot were heavily focused on filming songs.
"In the past few weeks, they shot three songs. One was a solo track of Ahaan shot at Town Hall in Birmingham."
"It's a festive number that sees the lead actor dancing alongside young girls doing the hula hoop. Two romantic songs with Ahaan and Sharvari were also filmed at different locations."
Character details
Panday plays a gangster in upcoming drama
The report also revealed details about their characters.
"Aaishvary plays the antagonist, while Bobby is Ahaan's mentor who takes him under his wing when he is young."
The film reportedly traces the life of Ahaan's character as he transforms from an ordinary young boy into a dreaded gangster.
Career progression
Know more about the actor
Before stepping into acting, Panday worked as an assistant director on Freaky Ali (2016).
He later gained popularity through original digital sketches and short films.
He made his lead debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which was released on July 18, 2025.
The romantic drama also starred Aneet Padda and received a positive response from audiences.
It emerged as a major commercial success, launching Panday and Padda's careers.