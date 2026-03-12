Ahaan Panday approached for Aanand Rai, Rakeysh Mehra projects

Ahaan Panday , who recently won hearts with his performance in Saiyaara, is reportedly being swamped with film offers. The young actor has already signed on for a gangster love story directed by Ali Abbas Zafar . Now, he has been approached for two more projects, one by Aanand L Rai and another by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra .

Film offers Panday is 'waiting to read the full script' An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Ahaan has been offered two distinctly different projects." "After Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai has pitched his next directorial to Ahaan Panday." "The actor has liked the idea, and is waiting to read the full script before deciding on the steps ahead."

Second offer Panday 'amused' with Mehra's 'vision' The source further revealed that Mehra and Excel Entertainment have pitched a film titled Karna to Panday. "Karna is an ambitious action spectacle, and the stakeholders feel Ahaan is the best pitch to bring this character from the Mahabharata on screen." "Ahaan is amused with the vision, and will soon decide on his take for the film," added the source.

